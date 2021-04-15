Business

NGX publishes supervision priorities for licence holders

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulatory arm of Nigerian Exchange Group, has published its supervision priorities for 2021. According to a statement by the orgainsation, to ensure a fair and orderly market, the supervision priorities provide guidance to trading license holders at the exchange, the investing public, and other stakeholders.

They are underpinned by business practices considered to be of market wide interest. The Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Tinuade Awe, said: “The priority document provides an insight into the performance of licence with regard to previous areas of regulatory concerns and observed emerging trends. “Some of these include the increased dependence of licence holders on virtual communication and trading channels occasioned by COVID-19, as well as new market trends as it relates to new laws, regulation, and rules.

“Our supervisory programmes have, therefore, been re-evaluated to introduce various initiatives designed to deal with the present challenges, including issuing statements, developing dialogue platforms for regulatory updates and providing assistance through regulatory arrangements that seek to cushion the financial and operational effects of regulatory activity on the businesses of our stakeholders as appropriate.” She noted that this year, NGX RegCo will focus primarily on nineteen (19) areas of regulatory concerns organised into four broad categories which include technology, market Integrity, operations and emerging trends.

Our Reporters

