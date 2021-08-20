nngx
NGX rebounds, gains N65bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 23 gainers against 17 losers to close the market breath flat. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 124.62 basis points or 0.32 per cent to close at 39,670.29 index points as against 39,545.67 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities grew by N65 billion from N20,603 trillion the previous day to N20.668 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 201.84 million shares exchanged in 3,274 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 36.86 million shares exchanged by investors in 471 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and ET1 Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc, followed with a turnover of 31.40 million shares in 805 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc and NACHO Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N1.87 and N2.97 per share respectively, while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed with 9.96 per cent to close at N2.98 per share. BOC Gases Plc added 9.90 per cent to close at N11.10 per share. On the flip side, Nigerian Breweries Plc led the losers by 8.77 per cent to close at N52.00 per share, while CHI Plc shed 6.67 per cent each to close at 42 kobo per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc trailed with 3.70 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share.

