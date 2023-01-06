NGX records first loss in after consecutive ASI appreciation

The bears reappeared at the Lagos bourse on Thursday to halt bullish 13-day trading session Santa Claus rally. Sell-of f in AIRTELAFRI (-8.26%), Prestige (-8.70%), UPL (-7.37%) NPFMCRFBK (-7.10%), and Sterling Bank Plc (-2.10%) negatively affected the market performance.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1.53 per cent to close at 50,868.52 points. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to -0.75 per cent, while market capitalisation lost N429.77 billion to close at N27.71 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 86.49 per cent. A total of 138.72 million shares valued at N1.83 billion were exchanged in 3,673 deals.

STERLNBANK (-2.10%) led the volume chart with 29.15 million units traded, while GTCO (+2.13%) led the value chart in deals worth N477.77 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.38-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. HONYFLOUR (+9.95%) led 17 others on the gainer’s table, while AIRTELAFRI (-8.26%) topped 12 others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...