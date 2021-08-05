NGX records midweek gains

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday sustained positive sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks as investors continue to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 0.2 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 9.84 basis points or 0.2 per cent to close at 38,927.83 as against 38.917.99 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N5 billion to close at N20.281 trillion from N20.276 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 206.28 million shares exchanged in 3,435 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 70.78 million shares exchanged by investors in 508 deals. Volume in the sub-sector waslargelydrivenbyactivities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc. The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of AIICO Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 28.87million shares in 289 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 17 while decliners closed at 19. Cutix Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N5.50 per share while FG142037S2 followed with 9.08 per cent to close at N125.00 per share. Veritas Kapital Plc added 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share. On the other hand, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the losers’ table, dropping 7.14 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share. Regency Alliance Assurance Plc followed with 6.67 per cent to close at 42 kobo per share while Unity Bank Plc trailed with a loss of five per cent to close at 57 kobo per share.

