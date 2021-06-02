Business

NGX records N12bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers and losers apiece to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.51 basis points or 0.06 per cent to close at 38,414.37 index points as against 38,437.88 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N12 billion from N20.034 trillion the previous day to N20,022 trillion as market sentiment returned to the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 274.85 million shares exchanged in 4,159 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 56.43 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,218 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, other financial institutions sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of United Capital Plc and FCMB Plc followed with a turnover of 46.63 million shares in 512 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Morison Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 per share, while Wapic Insurance Plc followed with 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. UPL Plc added 9.40 per cent to close at N1.28 per share. On the flip side, Champion Breweries Plc led the losers by 9.91 per cent to close at N1.91 per share while John Holt Plc shed 7.94 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. Africa Prudential Plc trailed with 7.28 per cent to close at N5.75 per share.

Our Reporters

