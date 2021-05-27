Business

NGX records N12bn midweek decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another share price loss as bears hold grip on the local bourse following the sell-off. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 18 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.08 basis points or 0.06 per cent to close at 38,233.68 index points as against 38,256.76 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N12 billion from N19.940 trillion the previous day to N19.928 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 203.08 million shares exchanged in 3,594 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 47.95 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,047 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 47.63 million shares in 263 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, FGS202251 topped the day’s gainers’ table by 17.94 per cent to close at N106.15 per share while John Holt Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share. Vitafoam Plc added 9.19 per cent to close at N10.10 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

African airlines in dire straits

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Airline sector in Africa continues to struggle, with most of them in the red, even as startups and most existing airlines will struggle to overcome the obstacles that have repeatedly prevented most airlines on the continent from succeeding. WOLE SHADARE writes   Wrong step   Many years ago, African airlines dominated the skies of Africa. […]
Business

Micro transport operators receive FG’s intervention fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has inaugurated an intervention grant for micro transport operators under its Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to overcome challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. Amb. Mariam Katagum, thenMinister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, revealed this in Abuja recently at the inauguration of the scheme known as ‘Transport Track’, […]
Business

BoE to review approach to corporate bond purchases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of England (BoE) said on Wednesday that it would rethink its approach to the purchase of corporate bonds issued by businesses The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would rethink its approach to the purchase of corporate bonds issued by businesses which have a large impact on the climate, after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica