NGX records N521bn gain in September

Shareholders in quoted firms listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) realised a gain of N521 billion during the month of September 2021 as investors continue to increase their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as the release of H1 corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividendpaying stocks. Available statistics showed that activities on the NGX, which opened the trading month at N20.434 trillion in market capitalisation and 39.219.61 in index at the beginning of trading on September 1, 2021, closed at N20.966 trillion in market capitalisation and 40.221.17 in index points on September 30, 2021, hence earning gain of about N521 billion or 2.55 per cent for the month. Market analysts believe the renewed sentiments have also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market.

Sequel to the point some corporate earnings improved in some sectors of the market, especially the banking sector, analysts also believe the release of more results and macro economic data are likely to trigger more buying interests, especially for banking stocks if the numbers beat expectations. Some of the macroeconomic data, such as Consumer Price Index (CPI), second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among others, are expected to impact on the direction of the market.

Analysts at Cordros Capital said in the banking sector, key players have demonstrated a commendable level of resilience despite the peculiar circumstances of the relatively weak and riskier environment and increasingly tight liquidity positions. “We expect a combination of improved fixed-income yields and relatively stronger risk asset creation, FX revaluation gains from the adoption of the I&E window rate, and strong balance sheet management to support performance for the financial period,” they said.

