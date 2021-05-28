NGX records N99bn decline on sell pressure

Trading in equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip following sell pressure by investors. The local bourse recorded only 17 gainers against 22 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 189.1 basis points or 0.49 per cent to close at 38,044.58 index points as against 38.233.68 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N99 billion from N19.928 trillion the previous day to N19.829 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 181.62 million shares exchanged in 2,586 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The insurance subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 56.98 million shares exchanged by investors in 290 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 41.94 million shares in 657 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, FGS202263 topped the day’s gainers’ table by 11.33 per cent to close at N99.64 per share while Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with 7.32 per cent to close at 44 kobo per share. Regency Alliance Plc added 7.14 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share. On the flip side, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the losers by 10 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share while ABC Transport Plc shed 8.11 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share. Academy Press Plc trailed with 7.69 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...