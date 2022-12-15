Business

NGX Regco reaffirms commitment to market sustainability agenda

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulatory company of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, has reassured stakeholders of its commitment to market sustainability. As part of the process, the regulator held an issuer’s engagement forum to build the capacity of issuers in the capital market on climate related disclosures. The forum, held virtually yesterday, and themed, “Climate Disclosures: Trends, Risks and Prospects,” focused on issues regarding disclosures on climate reporting for listed companies.

The event featured noteworthy expert contribution from industry professionals and policymakers. The speakers agreed that companies had to institutionalise climate governance and that their boards needed to embrace capacity building and incorporate sustainability into their strategies. They also advised that governments should identify the impacts of economic activities on climate and create incentives to encourage better actions by stakeholders.

In her opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Ms Tinuade Awe, emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability and responsible climate governance in the capital market. According to her, it is pertinent for stakeholders to engage in robust discussions and for corporates to do more on climate reporting, adding that NGX Reg- Co is intent on promoting a fair, orderly and transparent market that thrives on full and timely information disclosures for the protection of investors. Quoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report 2022, Awe said the projections in the report on poverty escalation were worrisome even as Nigeria experienced its share of challenges amid rising inflation, flooding and insecurity.

“A recent report by The Guardian points to lingering food crisis as a result of recent floods, which could put 25.3 million people across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory into acute food crisis between June and August 2023, unless FG, states and the private sector take drastic steps to mitigate the destructive effects of such potential national crisis on social and economic lives. “It is essential for corporates in all sectors to reassess their priorities in the wake of these dire projections” she said. Ms Awe, however, noted some positive developments like Nigeria’s strides in the ESG space, particularly regulatory actions to drive sustainability and climate action. On his part, the Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda, ably represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, Mr Dayo Obisan, said the Commission would continue to support all initiatives that enhance the development of the market including stakeholder engagements like the forum with the objective of promoting a fair and transparent market, which ultimately impacts market development. Mr Michael Ivenso, Senior Adviser to the Director General, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), noted that the Federal Government was actively working on regulations, incentives and other strategies that will drive the Nigerian climate agenda including potential tax implications, setting up of carbon markets and engagements.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Terminal operator trains 175 employees as Lean practitioners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

No fewer than 175 employees of APM Terminals Apapa have graduated at Lean Academy in 2019 as Lean practitioners.   With the number of people trained, the terminal operator said that it had transformed by re-tooling and re-educating employees to eliminate waste, boost productivity and promote innovation every day.   In the past years, the […]
Business

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. government has asked Australia to scrap proposed laws that will make it the first country in the world to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay for news sourced from local media outlets. In a submission asking the government to “suspend” the plans, assistant U.S. trade representatives Daniel Bahar and […]
Business

Oil & gas: Scrutinising gains from strategic reforms

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

The need to sustain recent positive developments in the oil and gas sector as heralded by the nation’s oil company has dominated discourse, stakeholders and critics. REGINA OTOKPA reports   About a week ago, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) published its third Audited Financial Statement (AFS).   The first AFS first published in 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica