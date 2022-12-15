NGX Regco reaffirms commitment to market sustainability agenda

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulatory company of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, has reassured stakeholders of its commitment to market sustainability. As part of the process, the regulator held an issuer’s engagement forum to build the capacity of issuers in the capital market on climate related disclosures. The forum, held virtually yesterday, and themed, “Climate Disclosures: Trends, Risks and Prospects,” focused on issues regarding disclosures on climate reporting for listed companies.

The event featured noteworthy expert contribution from industry professionals and policymakers. The speakers agreed that companies had to institutionalise climate governance and that their boards needed to embrace capacity building and incorporate sustainability into their strategies. They also advised that governments should identify the impacts of economic activities on climate and create incentives to encourage better actions by stakeholders.

In her opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Ms Tinuade Awe, emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability and responsible climate governance in the capital market. According to her, it is pertinent for stakeholders to engage in robust discussions and for corporates to do more on climate reporting, adding that NGX Reg- Co is intent on promoting a fair, orderly and transparent market that thrives on full and timely information disclosures for the protection of investors. Quoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report 2022, Awe said the projections in the report on poverty escalation were worrisome even as Nigeria experienced its share of challenges amid rising inflation, flooding and insecurity.

“A recent report by The Guardian points to lingering food crisis as a result of recent floods, which could put 25.3 million people across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory into acute food crisis between June and August 2023, unless FG, states and the private sector take drastic steps to mitigate the destructive effects of such potential national crisis on social and economic lives. “It is essential for corporates in all sectors to reassess their priorities in the wake of these dire projections” she said. Ms Awe, however, noted some positive developments like Nigeria’s strides in the ESG space, particularly regulatory actions to drive sustainability and climate action. On his part, the Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda, ably represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, Mr Dayo Obisan, said the Commission would continue to support all initiatives that enhance the development of the market including stakeholder engagements like the forum with the objective of promoting a fair and transparent market, which ultimately impacts market development. Mr Michael Ivenso, Senior Adviser to the Director General, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), noted that the Federal Government was actively working on regulations, incentives and other strategies that will drive the Nigerian climate agenda including potential tax implications, setting up of carbon markets and engagements.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...