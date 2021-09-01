nngx
NGX releases enhanced version of X-Mobile

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the release of an enhanced version of its mobile app, X-Mobile today (Wednesday, September 1, 2021). X-Mobile – which was first launched in 2019 in its Beta state –is a dynamic and userfriendly mobile app, designed to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market.

Now accessible in the Google Play Store and Apple iOS Store, X-Mobile provides market participants, especially retail investors, with convenient, faster and real-time access to information about NGX, its listed securities and Trading Licence Holders.

According to a statement from NGX, some of the key features of the X-Mobile include market snapshots and analytics, securities prices, financial news and trade simulation. It provides a directory of NGX Trading License Holders, as well as aggregated access to their online and mobile trading Apps. With X-Mobile, users can create personalized watch lists to keep track of chosen securities, eradicating the need to access multiple information sources. Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, commended the efforts of the teams and individuals who have successfully driven the completion of X-Mobile since 2019.

