NGX reopens bearish as profit-taking drags indices down by N90bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reopened on a downward note on Wednesday, as profit-taking in Redstar Express and 24 stocks dragged down market capitalisation by N90 billion. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by of 0.32 per cent to close at 51,390.25 points.

The market capitalisation dipped by N90 billion to close at N27.713 trillion. The downward trend was due to losses recorded in penny and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are Redstar Express, Multiverse, Cutix, LiveStock and Unity Bank. Market breadth closed negative with 25 losers versus 11 gainers. International Breweries made the highest price gain of 7.41 per cent, to close at N5.80 kobo per share. Academy Press trailed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N4.07 kobo per share. The share price of Calverton appreciated by 9.84 per cent to close at N1.34 kobo per share.

CWG was up by 10.00 per cent to close at 88 kobo per share while RTBriscoe gain 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share. On the other hand, Redstar Express topped the losers’ chart by 9.82 per cent, to close at N2.48 kobo per share. The share price of Multiverse dipped by 10 percent to close at N1.89 per share, Cutix followed with a decline of 8.33 per cent to close at N2.20 kobo per share, LiveStock shed 7.97 per to close at N1.27 kobo per share, while Unity Bank lost 8.16 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share. At the close of trading, the total volume of shares traded rose 72.69 per cent to 198.81 million shares, worth N2.18 billion, and traded in 4,769 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company topped the activity chart with 51,892,811 million shares valued at N1,061,617,558.90. billion. JapaulGold followed with 21,911,357 million shares valued at N5,698,058.13 million, while UBA traded 19,646,123 million shares worth N147,683,248.75 million. Jaiz Bank traded 12,545,605 million shares valued at N11,073,320.43 million, while International Breweries transacted 9.058,913 million shares worth N52,260,718.90 million.

 

