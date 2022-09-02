NGX restates commitment to attract investment to capital market

Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has restated the Exchange’s commitment to positioning the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination for stakeholders. Chiemeka disclosed this during his opening remarks at the NGX Index Circuit Breaker webinar, themed: “Role and Impact of index circuit breakers in the capital market.” He noted that “as an agile exchange, NGX is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination.

“The webinar, which is geared towards educating market operators, investors and other stakeholders about the design and benefits of index circuit breakers, would also examine the unprecedented event of November 12, 2020 when the NGX Index Circuit Breaker was triggered for the first time since its introduction in 2016.” He also shared the benefits of circuit breakers to daily trading operations. According to him, “they play a significant role in capital markets operations by helping to curb panicselling on stock exchanges, halt trading in event of adverse volatility when prices of securities rapidly move outside of pre-determined bounds and instill investor confidence in the market.

Financial Economists, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Kaitao Lin, in his presentation, said: “Circuit breakers can achieve an improvement in market quality, such as a reduction in volatility, an increase in liquidity, or a more efficient price discovery process. However, circuit breakers often do not have any significant impact on prices as they do not stop a fall in prices.”

Kelvin Piccoli, CPA, Office of International Affairs, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, USA, said questions about the circuit breaker and market quality could be addressed using a theoretical market approach and econometrics event studies. According to him, the theoretical market microstructure model examines how information shocks affect liquidity, price formation or agent behaviour in the presence of circuit breakers while the econometric event studies test the impact of circuit breakers on trading patterns and market variables.

