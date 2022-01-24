NGX, SEC strengthen bond to further market devt

ngx NGX
Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has deepened its collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to undertake innovative initiatives that will drive the development of the Nigerian capital market.

 

Flowing from a shared mandate to deepen liquidity in the market, increase domestic and foreign participation, and position the Nigerian capital market for global relevance, NGX, SEC and other capital market stakeholders held a strategic meeting in Abuja to discuss viable initiatives to further develop the market.

 

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, expressed gratitude to the Commission for its unwavering support of the market under the leadership of Mr. Lamido Yuguda.

 

He stated: “If you look at the trajectory of the market over the past year, there has been significant increase in market interactions with issuers, intermediaries and operators like NGX.

 

“It is not lost on us how much investment this takes and we have seen results from these engagements. It is our hope that this session will bring to bear opportunities for further development particularly in the areas of technology, digitisation of our markets, attracting listings, collaborating across  the ecosystem and product origination.”

 

On his part, the Director- General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, noted: “The past two years have been challenging for the Nigerian capital market, which is largely a reflection of pandemic-related challenges in global markets.

 

“However, NGX has continued to deploy capable resources to tackle elements militating against the market’s growth including Smart Surveillance System and XMobile App for retail trading; upgrading of the X-Issuer Platform to further enhance market integrity; and electronic offer platforms.

 

“It can, however, be agreed that the efforts made and gains achieved in this regard are as a result of the collective efforts of various stakeholders in the capital market, including the Commission and NGX.

 

“Consequently, as the apex regulator, SEC will continue to support all efforts aimed at making our markets fairer, more efficient and more transparent, particularly in the areas of regulation and technology.”

 

