NGX Sector Indices

Year to date, the performance of all sector indices under coverage closed largely positive. NGX Oil and Gas was the best performer gaining 34.60 per cent, followed by NGX Industrial (+19.67%), NGX Pension (+5.38%), NGX Banking (+5.84%) and NGX 30 (+5.38%) while NGX Consumer goods (-0.15%) and NGX Insurance (-12.34%) were the laggards. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transac

 

tions down by 5.06 per cent. A total of 890.68m shares valued at N7.36 billion were exchanged in 3,566 deals. SOVERENINS (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 523.93m units traded, while PRESCO (+10.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.61 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.07-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FIDSON (-8.16%) led 15 others on the laggard’s table, while PRESCO (+10.00%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s log.

 

