ngx NGX
Business

NGX seeks increased synergies from CSCS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

To further drive growth and development in the Nigerian capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited has urged the Central Securities and Clearing System Plc (CSCS) to further collaborate on initiatives just as it congratulated the firm on its 25th anniversary celebration. NGX held a Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange House yesterday to commemorate CSCS’s 25th anniversary and celebrate the long-standing cooperation between both entities. “CSCS as the depository, clearing and settlement manager occupies a critical position in the capital market,” said Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, while delivering his remarks.

“Right from inception, CSCS and the Exchange have worked synergistically, driving up transaction volumes and boosting liquidity in the capital market,” he added. Popoola recognised CSCS for its support for NGX’s initiatives and commended the management led by Mr Haruna Jalo- Waziri for the company’s financial performance and creation of value for shareholders despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

He said: “We understand that amidst the uncertainty and tough business climate, you havshown that you can propel the company to greater heights. “On this note, we at NGX look forward to more cooperation especially as we aim to champion the next stage of the market’s development which will involve transformational technologies like Blockchain. We hope to continue sharing resources, working on strategies that will further deepen our market, attract the younger generation of investors and enhance wealth creation in the country.”

The CEO, CSCS, Mr Jalo- Waziri, in his remarks, recognised the efforts of the Exchange in starting the central clearing and settlements firm and structuring the company for consistent growth through its 25 years of existence. He also noted the contributions of the NGX CEO and suggested different ways by which both organisations could collaborate in the coming year. “We are optimistic that we can create more synergies to grow the market and create more value for the capital market and Nigerian economy,” Jalo- Waziri added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIA chairman outlines vision to expand insurance frontiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Olusegun Omosehin, has pledged to expand the frontiers of insurance through partnerships and stakeholders’ engagement. Omosehin made the promise at his investiture as the 25th Chairman of NIA in Lagos on Wednesday night. He said his administration would focus on key strategic areas such […]
Business

APMT advises FG to encourage private capital investment

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

APM Terminals Nigeria has advised the Federal Government to embark on massive awareness campaign to further attract private capital to the nation’s seaports. The terminal operator noted that based on the latest data published by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the country’s debt profile currently stands at N42 trillion, which is about four times the […]
Business

Jaiz Bank gets 3 directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Sirajo Salisu as executive director, Mrs Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as independent non-executive directors. In a statement by the bank, the appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and forwarded to the Nige-rian Stock Exchange (NSE). Salisu appointment will be effective from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica