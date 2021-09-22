nngx
Business

NGX set for TechNovation conference

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited is set to host the inaugural edition of its TechNovation Conference on September 30, 2021.

 

NGX TechNovation Conference is a flagship event that provides a platform for local and global technology leaders to syndicate conversations around technology, partnerships and innovation that can advance technology adoption in the Nigerian capital market.

 

With the theme: “Technology, Platforms and Markets,” the event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, and will feature leading industry experts across the public and private sectors including the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda; Dr. Segun Aina, President, Africa Fintech Network; and Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO, Flutterwave. Key topics to be addressed during the conference are: The Future is Digital – Digital Transformation,

 

New Tech and Emerging Markets; The Path to Exponential Growth – New Technology, Platforms, Emerging Markets, Data & Regulation; and Beyond Tech – Partnerships, Business Models and Innovation. Interested participants can register online at www.ngxgroup.com/ ngx-tech-con.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

United chairman seeks special forex window for airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Mr. Obiora Okonkwo, has called for a special window where airlines can access foreign exchange to solve myriads of issues. He lamented the difficulty in accessing FOREX, which he said was capable of frustrating airline business in Nigeria.   According to him, owing to this, domestic carriers are finding it […]
Business

Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainable –NESG

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as 97% of Jan to May revenue went to debt payment     The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says the Federal Government’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainably high and thus affecting the government’s ability to meet non-debt obligations.   In a statement released after a meeting of its board of directors, Asue […]
Business

Debt profile: Nigeria at a dangerous cliff –Moghalu, Adesina, others

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

•Say interest payment wiping out revenue •Debt servicing pose greatest danger to Nigerian economy –Adesina •It’s time to stop the borrowing bing –Moghalu   A recent report by the Budget Office that the Federal Government spent almost 100 per cent of its January- May revenue on debt servicing has renewed the no more borrowing calls. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica