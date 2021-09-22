NGX set for TechNovation conference

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited is set to host the inaugural edition of its TechNovation Conference on September 30, 2021.

NGX TechNovation Conference is a flagship event that provides a platform for local and global technology leaders to syndicate conversations around technology, partnerships and innovation that can advance technology adoption in the Nigerian capital market.

With the theme: “Technology, Platforms and Markets,” the event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, and will feature leading industry experts across the public and private sectors including the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda; Dr. Segun Aina, President, Africa Fintech Network; and Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO, Flutterwave. Key topics to be addressed during the conference are: The Future is Digital – Digital Transformation,

New Tech and Emerging Markets; The Path to Exponential Growth – New Technology, Platforms, Emerging Markets, Data & Regulation; and Beyond Tech – Partnerships, Business Models and Innovation. Interested participants can register online at www.ngxgroup.com/ ngx-tech-con.

