Business

NGX set to host Made of Africa Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host the 2022 edition of NGX Made of Africa Awards. The hybrid event themed “Innovation in Capital Markets: The Panacea for Exponential Growth”, will bring together key stakeholders in the capital market. The Made of Africa Awards is designed to recognise organisations and individuals within the capital market ecosystem that demonstrate exceptional performance in value delivery and sustainable impact, and act as key drivers in strengthening the Nigerian and African capital markets.

The awards will also reward adherence to high ethical standards, compliance with the rules and regulations of the Exchange,and other applicable laws and regulations. Interested participants and sponsors should visit https://ngxgroup. com/moaa-2022, to learn more about the event and the different sponsorship categories. Speaking about the awards, the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, OON, stated: “NGX Made of Africa awards is a landmark recognition platform that rewards and inspires excellence. We are proud to promote success stories and drive the culture of innovation whilst catalysing a vibrant African capital market ecosystem.

“With the awards, NGX is showcasing ‘The Stock Africa is Made Of ’. We remain committed to building a thriving market and promoting innovative solutions that provide a globally competitive platform for issuers to raise capital, and investors to meet their financial objectives across markets and geographies.” On his part, the CEO, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, said: “In our continued quest to deliver a sustainable Nigerian capital market through cutting-edge innovation and exemplary leadership, NGX recognises notable institutions and individuals whose remarkable forward-looking initiatives have contributed immensely to the growth of the market in Nigeria and beyond. To this end, NGX Made of Africa Awards has been refined to reflect the dynamic nature of the Nigerian capital market, rewarding excel

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Google launches People Cards for discoverability

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Google has introduced a new mobile-only feature that makes people more discoverable on Google Search. People Cards allow people to create their presence on Search in the form of a card (similar to a Google Search Knowledge Panel) that includes all the details they want other people to have about them. “For many people, whether […]
Business

AfDB, WHO, others partner on public health investments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Health Organisation (WHO)Regional Office for Africa and their partners in the Harmonisation for Health in Africa Initiative have published “A Practical Guide to Value for Money in the Health Sector in Africa,” to help governments on the continent address public health investments, the bank said in a press […]
Business

CBN’s loans to farmers hit N1.01trn in April

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N1.01 trillion loan to Nigerian farmers under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) as at April 2022. Findings by our correspondent from the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) report on ABP revealed that between April and May 2022, the bank released the sum of N57.91 billion to 185,972 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica