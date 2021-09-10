nngx
Business

NGX shareholders approve equity-based incentives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Shareholders in Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) have approved the Group’s proposals to introduce equity-based incentives to employees’ remuneration, including an Employee Share Ownership Plan and a Long-Term Incentive Plan, aligning the interests of internal stakeholders with those of shareholders in long term value creation.

The board had recommended that shareholders approve the issuance and allotment of 200,419,990 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each out of the authorised share capital of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc for the operation of a Long Term Incentive Plan consisting of a Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) and an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP), with effect from January 1, 2021, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals. Both plans, by offering appropriate equity incentives to scheme participants, will encourage wider employee ownership of shares and thereby align our workforce with shareholders’ interest. The meeting, which is the first AGM of the Group as a demutualised entity, shareholderowned, for-profit entity, further to previous shareholder and regulatory approvals, marked a historic moment.

In addition to the reelection of the Non-Executive Directors, who were retiring by rotation and the election of the members of the audit committee, shareholders also approved the proposed remuneration for the board and nonexecutive members of the erstwhile National Council of NSE. Commenting at the AGM, the Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, stated: “This meeting is also historic in that it marks the first time in the history of the NGX Group that its AGM will hold outside the hallowed confines of the Exchange House in Lagos and we have chosen the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja – in recognition of the integral role the Federal Government of Nigeria played in actualising the demutualisation of NSE and its support in establishing NGX Group.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

