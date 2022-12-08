NGX spurs market innovation with Made of Africa Awards

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) has successfully hosted the 2022 edition of the NGX Made of Africa Awards (NGX MOA Awards) ceremony in a celebration that saw the recognition of innovativeness and compliance with best practices in the Nigerian capital market for the calendar year.

The awards ceremony, which took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 6 December 2022, spotlighted excellence, creativity and integrity as NGX sought to amplify the activities of its stakeholders to further reinforce the values that attract investors to the market and grow the African economy. Players in the capital market ranging from Issuers, Securities Dealers, Issuing Houses, Fund Managers, Trustees, Legal firms and stakeholders including the media and content creators were rewarded for their contributions to the development of the market.

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, in his goodwill message, highlighted the importance of the capital market to the economy, calling together all stakeholders to move Nigeria towards a more productive economy and less import-dependent. He also noted that NGX had continued to stand out as a market infrastructure of choice for public and private sector capital formation.

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, Mr Ibrahim Boyi, said that the Commission had championed innovative measures that have improved the market including dematerialisation, direct cash settlement and e-dividend. “The long-term sustainability in the market requires innovation of which the fundamental outcome was maximum return on investment, reduction in cost of doing business and increased production.” On his part, the Chairman, NGX, Mr Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud SAN, OON, said the goal of the Exchange with the Awards was to further catalyse innovation, corporate performance, shareholder return, compliance to rules and regulation in driving investor confidence and aiding regulatory oversight on the market.

“It is essential that we continue to collaborate, encourage and incentivise our partners through initiatives like the NGX Made of Africa Awards. At NGX, relationships, partnerships, collaboration and inclusivity continue to drive our actions in the quest to spotlight ‘The Stock Africa is Made Of,” he said. According to the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, NGX Made of Africa Awards, which was previously named the NSE CEO Awards, has been reviewed to reflect the dynamism of the capital market and the transformation it had witnessed so far.

