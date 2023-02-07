ngx NGX
Business

NGX sustains bullish run, investors gain N81bn

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Equity investors continued reaping profits on Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday as the new week started with the NGX All-Share Index rising by 0.27 per cent. Market capitalisation of stocks increased by N80.7 billion from N29.53 trillion to N29.61 trillion after trading closed on the floor of the exchange on Monday.

This was in spite of a broader reduction in the trading volume as investors exchanged 184.14 million shares valued at N4.61 trillion in 4,301 deals, 31.3 per cent lower than the previous day’s tally of 268.02 million shares worth N2.35 billion in 4,017 deals. At the end of trading, financial services stocks dominated turnover, occupying 67.56 per cent of the total value of trades. ICT followed at 10.27 per cent while conglomerates were in third with 7.89 per cent. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc was the most traded stock by volume and value as 48.20 million shares worth N1.21bn were traded in 358 deals.

Chams Holding Company Plc followed by volume while Airtel Africa Plc was second most traded by value. Of the five sectoral indices on NGX, the NGX Insurance index was the best performing with a 0.33 per cent rise, followed by NGX Industrial (0.03%), and NGX Consumer Goods (0.01%). The NGX Banking and NGX Oil/Gas indices declined by 0.46 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively. The top five gainers on Monday were Sovereign Trust Insurance (10.00%), Linkage Assurance Plc (8.89%), International Energy Insurance Plc (8.08%), Industrial & Medical Gases Plc (4.55%), and Courtville Business Solutions Plc (4.08%). The decliners were McNichols Plc (-8.96%), Prestige Assurance Plc (-8.70%), FTN Cocoa Processors Plc (-6.06%), J.A. Paul Gold & Ventures Plc (-5.88%), and Sunu Assurance Plc (-5.88%).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NASS, Cyber Future Academy set to drive ICT revolution

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Cyber Future Academy has partnered with the Committee on ICT, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy of the National Assembly to host ICT week on March 22 and 23. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cyber Future Academy, Collins Nnabugwu, who disclosed this, said the tech week was aimed at revolutionising ICT in Nigeria. With the […]
Business

Jaguar reveals facelifted F-Pace with new engines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the 2021 model year, Jaguar is giving its F-Pace SUV an update to keep it fresh in the ever-growing SUV segment. The Jaguar F-Pace joined the SUV stable in 2016 and for the 2021 model year, the British marque is giving its F-Pace an update to keep it relevant in the ever-growing SUV segment. […]
Business

Paxful, Bitcoin Foundation to fund Qala Fellowship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform with 2.5 million African users, has said that it would be donating to the Human Rights Foundation, a non-partisan, nonprofit organisation that promotes and protects human rights globally, with a focus on closed societies. The donation, the company said, will fund the Qala Fellowship, a programme to find […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica