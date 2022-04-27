Business

NGX targets introduction of more future contract

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said it will introduce more futures contracts in response to market demand and readiness to provide investors with a deep and liquid market to hedge their portfolio. This is coming after the exchange announced the launch of West Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) market with Equity Index Futures Contracts. According to NGX, the new development is consistent with the Exchange’s commitment to develop the Nigerian capital market by providing a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital. Speaking in an interview, Divisional Head, Capital Markets at NGX, Jude Chiemeka, while commending the Federal Government of Nigeria, Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as well as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for aiding the launch, said the Equity Index futures would provide market participants with tools to efficiently hedge or express an opinion on an equity index market.

Chiemeka also noted that these contracts were attractive to investors because the contracts were standardised and listed on the Exchange trading system (X-GEN), which was deployed by NASDAQ, and there are rules governing order priority.

“The contracts are highly geared, the opportunity for leverage in derivatives market is a key element for investors who can use little amount of money or collateral to gain exposure to larger and portion of the underlying instrument and the contracts are cash-settled which means investors do not have to hold physical asset before they can trade the contracts,” he said. According to him, the provision for a standardised central counterparty system (CCP), NG Clearing Limited, for effective risk management will further boost investor confidence in the market and the CCP will clear the contracts and ensure parties fulfil their obligations.

 

