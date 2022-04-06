NGX thrives on crave for capital gains

Investors’ desire to increase capital gains and new listings spurred market activities in Q1’22, CHRIS UGWU reports

The Nigerian stock market, which closed positive during the full year 2021 with an appreciable gain, maintained the uptrend in the first quarter of 2022 with a gain of N3.015 trillion as investors leveraged low prices of stocks, supported majorly by the listing of BUA Foods Plc.

Statistics obtained by New Telegraph showed that activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which opened the year at N22.296 trillion in market capitalisation and 42,716.14 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2022, closed on March 31, 2022, at N25.311 trillion and 46,965.48 index points, hence has earned a quarter-to-date gain of about N3.015 trillion or 10 per cent. Positive sentiments were sustained in the local bourse as the gradual release of full year corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks.

Trading on equities recorded a gain of N2.828 trillion in January, highest in the quarter, as investors continued to increase their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. The local bourse posted a gain of N419 billion in February following investors’ buying pressures on expectation of full year 2021 corporate earnings results.

However, low sentiments took centrestage following profit taking by investors as the market recorded a loss of N232 billion during the month of March 31, 2022 despite release of impressive full year 2021 earnings by some blue chip firms.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiments had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the widespread pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

The listing of BUA Foods also added N720 billion to the market capitalisation of NGX during the quarter, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that the listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe.

BUA Foods adds N720bn to capitalisation

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in January, announced the listing by introduction of BUA Foods Plc on the Main Board of the Exchange. A total of 18 billion ordinary shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share under the Consumer Goods sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, BUAFOODS.

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares added N720,000,000,000 to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe. NGX facilitated over N7 trillion worth of capital raises across several asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021.

As a multi-asset Exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. Commenting on the listing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, said: “I am delighted that yet another member of BUA Group has been listed on NGX.

This shows our commitment to national economic growth and support for the food security drive of the nation in alignment with global sustainability goals.

“We appreciate the continued support of our stakeholders financial advisers, stock brokers, suppliers, customers, consumers and members of staff. In particular, we cherish our host communities with whom we continue to entrench very strong and mutually beneficial relationships.”

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, commended BUA Foods Plc for taking the bold step to join its subsidiary company, BUA Cement, as a publicity listed company on the Exchange.

He further stated: “The listing of BUA Foods Plc on the Exchange reaffirms the confidence that leading Nigerian corporates have in NGX as the partner of choice for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth and development.

“I must commend the efforts made by the management of BUA Foods towards this listing and the roles played by all the professional parties to this transaction including; Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, UCML Capital Limited, APT Securities Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited.”

133 dealing clerks inducted

NGX, in February, inducted a total of 133 authorised dealing clerks from 63 trading license holders, charging them to uphold the highest level of ethics and responsibility. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said: “On behalf of the board and executive management of NGX, I would like to congratulate all today’s inductees. We are indeed pleased to celebrate the successful dealing clerks who have passed through the Exchange’s Automated Trading System training faculty made up of seasoned capiafter

manufactal market regulators and operators including Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Registrars.

This induction is evidence of years of dedication, adaptability, and hard work, and symbolizes your commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards and to always put the interest of the market first.” Popoola also advised the new clerks to embrace the culture of continuous learning in the fast-paced environment that is the capital market saying, “as the market deepens with the launch of new products, I encourage everyone to seek for better understanding of various aspects of the capital market as well as new developments.

“The X-Academy, our specialised learning centre is equipped to fill this gap by offering a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of capital market professionals, investors and the general public, about how the capital market works. Please ensure that you maximise the opportunities presented by X-Academy to stay up to date on market developments.”

Electronic financial statement

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), during the quarter, notified all capital market operators that SEC had created a dedicated account for the submission of annual financial statements. In a notice obtained from SEC’s website, the Commission noted that all audited financial statements should be submitted electronically.

“The financial statement must be in a selectable and searchable PDF format, which must not exceed 15mb. “All CMOs are advised to comply with this directive as non-compliance will attract a penalty as prescribed in the SEC Rules and Regulations, SEC noted in a statement signed by the management.”

As a sequel to the pilot scheme on filing of fourth quarter and annual audited financial statements by public companies introduced in March 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently notified all public companies of the available options on filing of fourth quarter and annual audited financial statements.

According to the Commission, the options are either to file the unaudited fourth quarter financial statement within 30 days after the quarter end, and file annual audited financial statements within 90 days after the year-end, or not to file the fourth quarter unaudited returns but to file the annual audited financial statements within 60 days after the year end.

“Consequently, public companies are advised to adopt a filing regime and strictly adhere to its preferred filing option. “Public companies should note that failure to abide by an adopted filing regime will be deemed a violation of Section 60 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007,” the Commission noted.

Operators’ reactions

Speaking on the market performance in Q1’22, the Chief Operating Officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion, said the stock market sustained positive sentiment and uptrend due to the influx of corporate actions and 2021 audited financials, as players reacted to the released numbers and dividend declared for year-end 2021 earnings.

Omordion said that was expected to support an uptrend during the earnings season, amid the oscillating oil prices, just as the market continues to interpret economic data in relationship with crude oil price and other factors, in the midst of profittaking and portfolio rebalancing.

“This resulted in market players targeting fundamentally sound and dividend-paying stocks, as 2021 Q4 GDP was up at 3.98 per cent, while the International Monetary Fund called for a hike in the interest rate and further devaluation of the naira,” he added. On the market outlook, Omordion projected mixed sentiment trading by investors in April and beyond, saying all eyes would be on the performance of the economy and how the country’s economic managers would navigate challenges, which included insecurity and activities externally. According to him, investors would also be concerned about ongoing war in Ukraine, energy supply chain distortion that had been one of the major factors driving inflation, insecurity, among other factors that have pushed cost of production, goods and services higher. He added: “To invest profitably in this changing environment, you need investment education, trading plans and trading tools/software. These will help manage risk associated with volatility and unstable markets.” An analyst at PAC Holdings, Mr. Wole Adeyeye, said investors priced in the dividend payout out by the listed companies, which, according to him, drove market performance.

Adeyeye said: “Investors have already priced in the dividend in January and February and that is why the market maintained positive growth during the period. However, there was profit-taking in March, as most investors did not bother to wait for the dividend payment date.”

He predicted that in April, the stock market might witness cautious investors’ trading due to the uncertainties surrounding the economy. Last line The regulators should continue to encourage investors to promote access to diverse investment opportunities and strengthen investors’ confidence in the capital market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...