NGX to boost market liquidity with market makers

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said it will improve the liquidity of the market with the reintroduction of activities of market markers. This is coming on the heels of its decision to review market rules that provide the flexibility to implement diverse market making programmes across all asset classes listed on The Exchange, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Market making occurs when a trading license holder provides continuous two-way quotes – both buy or sell prices – to the market on selected securities during the trading day.

Essentially, market makers display the amount they are willing to buy or sell a security and the guaranteed number of units. Once they receive an order from a buyer, they sell off from their own inventory, ensuring that the order is completed.

NGX market makers across its product classes include ABSA Securities Nigeria, CSL Stockbrokers, Vetiva Securities, Stanbic IBTC Securities, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, FBN Quest Securities, and United Capital Securities. The list of Market Makers and their selected securities can be found on www.ngxgroup. com. Speaking about the programme, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola CFA, stated, “At NGX we are committed to tackling liquidity constraints and ensuring sustained flow of funds in the capital market.

We recognise the importance of liquidity as a driver of participation in our market and are confident that Market Making will ease the barrier of entry and exit, whilst providing a measure of control over volatile price fluctuations.

As we continue to consider ways to maximise opportunities across our value chain, our goal is to evolve with the increasingly sophisticated needs of our stakeholders and Market Making is just one of the strategies we will deploy in this regard. We also wish to thank the SEC and CSCS for their contribution towards the relaunch of the programme.” The Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka also stated that the benefits to be reaped from market making cut across the spectrum of the market.

