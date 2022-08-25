NGX to boost retail investors’ market participation

As part of strategy to deepen the capital market and the economy, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) said it was committed to fostering the growth of the Nigerian capital market through increased retail investor participation. Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive Officer of NGX, said this recently while emphasising the commitment of NGX to provide a reliable, efficient and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa for investors and businesses, to save and to access capital. Speaking on some of the immediate plans of the Exchange during the 8th edition of Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA) hosted by BusinessDay Media Limited, Popoola noted that the NGX would consolidate these advances by focusing on key initiatives aimed at growing the capital market for the benefit of all key stakeholders, maximising its business transformation initiatives to ensure that Nigeria’s capital market is on a trajectory towards improving retail participation, technology adoption, innovation competence and building a very robust marketplace for capital products and services.

Popoola elaborated on the exchange’s plans to improve retail investor participation in the market, saying that the NGX would intensify efforts aimed at driving retail expansion and digital transformation targeted at building end-to-end digital platforms and leveraging partnerships with market intermediaries to enhance the distribution of capital market products and services.

