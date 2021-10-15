NGX to deepen liquidity with market making programme

Equities extend gains with N41bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the relaunch of its market making programme effective October 4, 2021. This comes on the back of the review of its rules to provide the flexibility to implement diverse market making programmes across all asset classes listed on the Exchange, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NGX market makers across its product classes include ABSA Securities Nigeria, CSL Stockbrokers, Vetiva Securities, Stanbic IBTC Securities, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, FBN Quest Securities and United Capital Securities. Speaking about the programme, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated: “At NGX, we are committed to tackling liquidity constraints and ensuring sustained flow of funds in the capital market.

“We recognise the importance of liquidity as a driver of participation in our market and are confident that market making will ease the barrier of entry and exit, whilst providing a measure of control over volatile price fluctuations. “As we continue to consider ways to maximise opportunities across our value chain, our goal is to evolve with the increasingly sophisticated needs of our stakeholders and market making is just one of the strategies we will deploy in this regard. “We also wish to thank SEC and CSCS for their contribution towards the relaunch of the programme.” The Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, also stated: “The benefits to be reaped from Market Making cut across the spectrum of our market.

For the market makers, they can expect enhanced revenue opportunities as well as reduced transaction and regulatory fees in recognition of the responsibility and risks they have taken on. “There are also the benefits of increased liquidity, greater market depth, enhanced portfolio diversification, and more, that other capital market players will enjoy.

“To ensure that the market indeed reaps the benefits, we have been painstaking in our selection of market makers and we encourage investors to leverage the opportunities they bring to the table.” Meanwhile, transactions in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the All Share Index (ASI) rose further by 0.19 per cent. Market watchers attributed development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on under valued stocks after days of bear run.

Like this: Like Loading...