nngx
Business

NGX to delist firms with weak corporate governance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on NGX to delist firms with weak corporate governance

To ensure a healthy stock market, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has said it will focus on companies with weak corporate governance (CG) standards and delist companies who fail to meet its requirements. The Chief Executive Officer, NGX Limited, Temi Popoola, stated this during the Exchange’s 2021 annual Market Recap and Outlook for 2022, yesterday. Speaking on the performance of the market in 2021, Popoola said that general global economic recovery and recovery in corporate earnings spurred major indices around the world to end the year in a positive note in which the Nigerian equities market closed in the positive territory (6.07 per cent) in 2021.

He noted that while the NGX market capitalisation grew by N1.94 trillion, the exchange recorded a decline in market turnover, which fell by 10.82 per cent from N1.03 trillion in 2020 to N916 billion in 2021 which was in line with global trends which was liquidity dry off in global markets due to the COVID-19.

Popoola, while stating the NGX strategy for 2022, said the exchange intended to keep building on the momentum on its digital journey across value chains, adding that there may be digitalised listings and digitisation of its product or offerings. He noted that this was important because the belly of the Nigerian demography is huge and the exchange, currently represented by older people, needs the young generation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Tranex sustains loss position on rising costs

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc like others in its sector is faced with operational challenges. CHRIS UGWU writes   Besides the ravaging COVID-19, which has crippled the economy across the globe, social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, E-mail, WhatsApp, e-transactions and the Global System of Mobile Communications, GSM, have led to the bottom line of courier companies […]
Business

Apple boss, Tim Cook, joins billionaires’ club  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has moved into the billionaire club as the tech firm’s share price continues to soar. Apple’s market value has been on the rise following strong results and the upbeat outlook for tech giants. Cook owns 847,969 shares directly and took home more than $125m (£96m) last year as part […]
Business

Subsidy removal: The odds, the prospect

Posted on Author AKINOLA AJIBADE

The planned removal of fuel subsidy, complete deregulation of the downstream sub-sector and increase in the prices of petroleum products have both good and bad sides, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE   There are indications that the official pump prices of petroleum products are going to increase sharply by not less than 100 per cent from N165 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica