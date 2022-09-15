nngx
NGX to host technology board webinar

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host the NGX Technology Board Webinar on Thursday, October 6, 2022.” The virtual event themed, “Enabling the Next Wave of Growth for Technology Companies in Africa,” provides a platform for collaborative opportunities between tech companies and capital market players around the technology board. NGX Technology Board webinar, which aims to encourage the listing of companies in the Nigerian technology space, will feature speeches and presentations from representatives from CBN, and leading industry experts across the public and private sectors including the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Transformation, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia. Key topics to be addressed during the webinar are The Path to Tech Listings – Leveraging Capital Market for Exponential Growth; Beyond Tech – Regulation as an Enabler for Technology Board Listings and Investor Protection. O, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said: “NGX Technology Board webinar will provide an avenue to discuss how the capital market can enable the future of Tech and Fintech companies in Nigeria. “We are in an era where digital technology is transforming and expanding the global economic landscape. As a result, it has become imperative for us to take advantage of the many opportunities that emerging technologies offer to drive the transparency and visibility of investments in the technology space. “The webinar has been positioned to bring together unicorn companies, Tech startups, policymakers, private equity and capital market stakeholders to discuss the valuation matrix, revenue model and barriers to listing Tech companies on the Technology Board when launched.”

 

