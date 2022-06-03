nngx
Business

NGX trading further slips 0.03%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday closed negative as the benchmark indices of the All-Share index further declined by 0.30 per cent to close at 52,815.78 basis points amid sustained bearish sentiment. The bearish momentum was as a result of sustained sell-off witnessed on Royal Exchange, Champion Breweries, FCMB Group, International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries as their respective share values depreciated by 10.0 per cent, 8.63 per cent, 6.57 per cent, 5.66 per cent and 4.65 per cent. Consequently, the month-to-date loss printed -0.3 per cent, while the year-to-date return moderated to +23.7 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, lost N72.25 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N28.49 trillion. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 25 tickers lost relative to 11 gainers. On the performance board, Royal Exchange recorded the most significant losses of the day having de- clined in value by 10.0 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively, while Ellah Lakes and PZ topped the gainers’ list after their respective shares appreciated by 9.6 per cent. The sub-sector gauges were largely negative, the NGX Banking, the NGX Insurance, the NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and the NGX Industrial indices declined by 0.97 per cent, 0.60 per cent, 1.76 per cent, 0.07 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively. FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume and value at 74.66 million units and N836.14 billion, respectively.

 

Our Reporters

