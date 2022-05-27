nngx
Business

NGX: Trading sustains bullish trend, indicators rise by 1.06%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency reports Comment(0)

Activities on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) maintained a bullish posture on Thursday with the market indicators appreciating further by 1.06 per cent, due to bargain hunting. Specifically, the market capitalisation inched higher by N302 billion or 1.06 per cent to close at N28.654 trillion against N28.352 trillion on Wednesday. Also, the All-Share Index rose by 559.91 points or 1.06 per cent to close at 53,151.32 compared with 52,591.41 achieved on Wednesday.

Market activities showed that 27 stocks appreciated, while 11 declined. A breakdown of the price movement chart shows that Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria PLC (IMG) recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart with one kobo to close at N11 per share. Champion Breweries trailed with 34k to close at N3.76, while Linkage Assurance rose by five kobo to close at 60k per share. Livestock Feeds gained 10k to close at N1.46, while WAPCO rose by N1.65 to close at N28.15 per share.

On the other hand, NPF Microfinance Bank led the losers’ chart, dropping 20k to close at N1.82 per share. UACN lost N1.25 to close at N11.65, while Academy Press dipped 14k to close at N1.32 per share. Learn Africa dropped 20k to close at N2.05, while Royal Exchange dipped 6k to close at N1.08 per share. In all, a total of 226.18 million shares valued at N5.12 billion were exchanged by investors in 5,501 deals. This represented a decrease of 30.40 per cent in contrast with a turnover of 382.46 million shares worth N4.23 billion traded in 5,922 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp was the toast of investors, accounting for 47.65 million shares valued at N60.11 million AccessCorp was second with 25.32 million shares worth N248.30 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo) sold 20.65 million shares valued at N481.11 million. Jaiz Bank accounted for 16.39 million shares worth N13.19 million, while Universal Insurance transacted 16.33 million shares valued at N3.27 million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dollar hits four-month lows as Sino-US tensions loom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday, resuming its slide as investors took a wait and see approach to tensions between the United States and China. The United States gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston following allegations of spying. China has vowed to […]

nngx
Business

NGX halts gain, lose N97bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equities market’s key performance indices, NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.38 per cent to halt days of gains as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the All- Share […]
Business

Lawyer lauds NBA for training members as mediation advocates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Convener, Standing Conference of Mediation Advocates (SCMA) in Nigeria, Mr Valentino Buoro, has applauded the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for collaborating with SCMA to ensure lawyers are trained as mediation advocates. Buoro, who is also a Lagosbased lawyer, made the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “Since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica