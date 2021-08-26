NGX transitions X-FactBook to digital publication

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, yesterday, announced the release of the digital-only version of the 2021 edition of its annual Factbook (XFactbook), after 41 years in print. According to a statement from NGX, the digital X-Factbook presents a completely new way for users to conveniently access comprehensive and diverse information on the Nigerian capital market. X-Factbook is a compendium of capital market information designed to provide investors, market analysts, researchers and the wider capital market stakeholders with information on the profiles and historical financial performance of companies listed on NGX.

It also provides relevant information on trading activities on NGX and the various market participants across the investment value chain. Meanwhile, the exchange also announced that additional units of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds issued in August 2021 have been listed on its platform. The additional 104,814,900 units will bring the total outstanding units of the 12.98 per cent FGN Mar 2050 to 715,536,872.

Federal Government Bonds are the most liquid and capitalized bonds on NGX. The Federal Government issues bonds in the primary market through the Debt Management Office (DMO) at its monthly auctions and these bonds are subsequently listed on the exchange for trading. These bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are semi-annual, coupon-paying bonds. Income earned on FGN Bonds is tax-free. According to a statement from the exchange, NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

