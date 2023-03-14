Business

NGXGROUP tops losers as All-Share Index sheds 1bp

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Monday began the week on a bearish note as the benchmark Index shed 0.01 per cent to settle at 55,788.37 points. Gains in BUAFOODS (+4.21%) were offset by losses in ZENITHBANK (-3.10%), GTCO (-1.89%) and WAPCO (-1.52%). As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 8.85 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N3.34 billion to close at N30.39 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 70.36 per cent. A total of 179.03m shares valued at N2.55 billion were exchanged in 4,296 deals. NGXGROUP (-9.72%) led the volume and value charts with 38.15m units traded in deals worth N994.55 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.89-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NGXGROUP (-9.72%) topped 16 others on the laggard’s log, while MULTIVERSE (+5.04%) led eight others on the leader’s table.

Our Reporters

