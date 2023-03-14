NGXGROUP tops losers as All-Share Index sheds 1bp

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Monday began the week on a bearish note as the benchmark Index shed 0.01 per cent to settle at 55,788.37 points. Gains in BUAFOODS (+4.21%) were offset by losses in ZENITHBANK (-3.10%), GTCO (-1.89%) and WAPCO (-1.52%). As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 8.85 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N3.34 billion to close at N30.39 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 70.36 per cent. A total of 179.03m shares valued at N2.55 billion were exchanged in 4,296 deals. NGXGROUP (-9.72%) led the volume and value charts with 38.15m units traded in deals worth N994.55 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.89-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NGXGROUP (-9.72%) topped 16 others on the laggard’s log, while MULTIVERSE (+5.04%) led eight others on the leader’s table.
Related Articles
Businesses in Nigeria, others adopting cloud tech to unlock competition
Nigerian businesses and others in West Africa are adopting cloud technologies at an unprecedented rate to unlock a range of competitive capabilities through digital transformation. According to Titilayo Adewumi, Managing Director for West Africa at SAP, the past few years have seen a sharp increase in the adoption of cloud technologies among West African […]
Market capitalisation rises by N142.17bn on strong earnings
The Nigerian stock market continued to thrive on Wednesday, with the NGX All-Share Index rising by 0.49 per cent to 53,499.68 points, according to daily market statistics from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX ASI). The boost came as companies reported strong earnings amid reporting season, leading to an increase in the market capitalisation of equities by […]
Equities market defies COVID-19 crisis
…thrives on low prices The stock market sustained positive rout in 2020 as investors leveraged low stock prices despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian stock market had closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent Low sentiments in […]
