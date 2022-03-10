nngx
NGX’s top female executive makes WFE’s women leaders’ list

The World Federation of Exchanges, the global industry group for exchanges and Central Counterparty Clearing Houses (CCPs), yesterday, published its annual women leaders list. Notable among the selected women leaders is the Divisional Head, Business Support Services, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ms. Irene Robinson-Ayanwale. The WFE’s Women Leaders initiative aims to shine the spotlight on some of the talented and gifted women in our industry.

The industry initiative drew more than 60 senior nominations from every corner of the world as the WFE’s global membership put forward their talented existing, and future, leaders. From the total pool of nominations, 21 women were chosen by the WFE Selection Committee. Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of the WFE said: “The women on this list are all people of substance. Most have not taken linear paths to their current success nor do they come from the same background. What they all have in common is ability, the capacity for hard work, perseverance, the fortitude to overcome challenges and the skill to bind people together to strive towards a common purpose. This in essence is leadership.’’

Other notable female executives that made the women leaders of 2022 include Noelle Aljaweini, Chief of Cash Markets, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), Berta Ares Lomban, General Manager, Financial Information Inntech Solutions, SIX Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, Sharon Bowen, Chair of the Board of Di-rectors, Intercontinental Exchange | NYSE, Ana Buchaim, Managing Director of People, Marketing, Communication and Sustainability, B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão, Bonnie Chan, Head of Listing, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Claudia Cooper, Chairman of the Board, Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Others include Rasha Dayyat, Director, Planning and Institutional Development, Amman Stock Exchange, Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq, Heike Eckert, Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Boerse AG,Felicity Gibson, General Manager, Market Operations, NZX Limited, Laeticia Hamon, Head of Sustainable Finance, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Michele Hillery, Managing Director, General Manager, Equities Clearing and Settlement, DTCC, Julia Hoggett, CEO, London Stock Exchange plc, London Stock Exchange Group, Claire Johnson, President and CEO, TSX Trust Company, TMX Group Limited, Janice Kan, Managing Director, Head of Markets Equities, Singapore Exchange.

 

