NH Collection Dubai The Palm opens February

Seven Tides, real estate developer, with headquarter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has confirmed that the first NH Collection hotel in the UAE will open its doors to the public in February. NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a 533-key property located on Seven Tides’ Seven Palm development – a two-tower complex that overlooks the lagoon of Dubai’s wo r l d – f a – mous Palm Jumeirah.

Operated by Minor Hotels and adjacent to Seven Palm Residences, the tower housing NH Collection Dubai The Palm will offer a diverse range of high end accommodation, amenities and food and beverage venues to guests, residents and visitors. Abdulla Bin Sulayem, Chief Executive Officer of Seven Tides, said: “This project will deliver exceptional guest experiences, including spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, as well as access to landmarks and attractions across our emirate and beyond. We are confident this complex will add significant value to Dubai’s thriving real estate landscape.

“NH Collection Dubai The Palm will feature an extensive range of premium facilities, including our 45-metre rooftop infinity pool, a fully-equipped fitness centre, a kids’ club, an NH Collection Spa and much more”, added Bin Sulayem. The hotel features 227 guest rooms and suites as well as 306 studios and apartments.

Guests will be able to choose from 11 room categories, and those who opt for the destination’s top-end accommodation will also gain exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge. All rooms will feature NH Collection ‘Sleep Better’ mattresses, complete tea and coffee sets, rain-effect showers and LED TVs. The property’s location offers direct access to the beach, downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is also located 30 minutes away, with pri-vate transfers available to attendees.

It also offers five dining venues, serving up everything from haute cuisine to healthy, post-gym bites. Maiora will offer an extensive range of dishes served all day. Te-Lounge will provide light refreshments and healthy snacks. Seven Sports Bar will be a more informal setting, offering classic snacks and drinks. Revo Café will serve creative and healthy dishes, and SEEN will be a modern rooftop venue.

For those looking to introduce a little luxury to their events, the hotel also includes five airy spaces replete with the latest technology and equipped to cater to gatherings of up to 45 people, making it the perfect venue for business meetings, conferences, celebrations and more. Bin Sulayem further stated:“The best way for people to learn about NH Collection Dubai The Palm is to experience it first-hand. With our dedicated team ready and waiting to exceed the expectations of our guests and visitors, we cannot wait to start welcoming people through our doors from February onwards.”

