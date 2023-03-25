NHCI charges A’Ibom governor- elec t, Eno, on tourism agenda

Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has congratulated the Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on his victory at the March 18 Governorship election. NHCI tasked him to see his victory as an opportunity to serve the people and ensure that he not only consolidate on the towering achievements of the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel, but that he carves a niche for himself in enthroning the tenets of democracy and good governance in all his pursuits. NHCI, which is Nigeria’s foremost hospitality institute, charged Eno, who is a Fellow of the institute, an hotelier and investor in hospitality business, to fly high the institute’s banner and give full attention to the development and promotion of tourism more than all his predecessors have ever done.

The institute in a congratulatory message to Eno and signed by its President, Alhaji Gbenga Sunmonu, noted that the institute is proud and honoured to be associated with the governor-elect. The letter reads in part: “I wish to on behalf of the Governing Council, the Council of Fellows, Executives and entire membership of the institute felicitate and congratulate you on your victory and emergence as the governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State in the March 18 Governorship election. ‘‘Your victory was a hard fought one especially given the circumstances surrounding it and the fact that many hurdles including ligations were put on your way. Yet you triumphed and crowned it all with resounding victory on March 18, which was the battle of all battles. “Your victory shows courage, tenacity of purpose and vision as well as the sterner stuff that you are made of. “As you prepare to take over the mantle of leadership, we want you to see yourself as the Ambassador of the institute and also of the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

“You should not only strive to consolidate on the achievements of the incumbent governor but surpass it and carve a niche for yourself and the institute in the annals of the state and Nigeria. “We charge you to be focused and purpose driven and pay attention to the economic development of the state in every respect and continue in the mode of transformation of Akwa Ibom to an industrialised and prosperous modern state where peace, security of lives and properties are guaranteed. “More importantly, as a member of the institute, hotelier and investor in hospitality business, we charge you to pay serious attention to the tourism sector. “God has blessed your state with all that its takes to be a thriving tourist destination, therefore, your task in transforming your state to the foremost tourist destination and a dreamed haven for both business and leisure travellers in Nigeria has been made easier. “You have a trusted and tested allied in this regard as the institute humbly offers its services and personnel at your beckon in the pursuit of this noble dream.’’

