NHFSS seeks presidential assent to forestry security service bill

In a bid to prevent kidnapping of farmers, protect farms and forests, the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill into law. The Assistant Commandant General of NHFSS, Johnny Metchie, who stated this during a media briefing in Lagos, noted that presidential assent to the bill would empower forest guards to bear arms to protect farms and forests, as is the case in many other countries. According to him, when the Bill is signed into law, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would take over the protection and safeguarding of forests. He said: “The incident that happened in Benin City, Edo state, last Saturday, where many passengers waiting to board a train were attacked and abducted is very unfortunate. “While I condemn the dastardly act and sympathise with victims and their families. I want to use this opportunity to call on President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign the hunters and forestry security service bill into law. The bill is before Mr. President just waiting for his consent. “I have lived in many countries, including Europe, the United States, Canada and others. In these countries, even in South Africa, the forests are protected by forest guards and hunters. “This helps tremendously in curbing the activities of criminals, especially those that use the forests as a hideout to carry out nefarious activities. “When bandits and other terrorists strike, where do they take their victims? It is the forests and farms. “They take their victims to the forest because they are aware that there is no authorised security personnel there. “When the bill is passed into law, it would empower the hunters and forest guards to bear arms, motivate them to work and defend their fatherland, knowing that they have the backing of the government.“
