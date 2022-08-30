NHIA partners NUJ on new law

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has sought a collaboration with the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi State for the sensitization of the public to the benefits of the agency’s new law.

NHIA’s Coordinator Aminu Tanimu said this during a one-day sensitization on Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) for members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday in Bauchi.

According to him, the new law, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 19 repealed the National Health Insurance Scheme’s Act Cap N42, 2004, thus transforming the hitherto NHIS into NHIA.

He explained that the new law has prescribed N2million fine and a 5-year jail term for anyone or firm not registered by the NHIA from providing health insurance services in the country.

Taminu further said only states that establish a health insurance agency would be eligible to access funds from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), where the Federal Government will provide money to meet the health insurance needs of the vulnerable

