NHIA targets the poor, underserved –Ogun deputy gov

The new National Health Insurance Act (NHIA), which makes social health insurance mandatory can increase the number of diseases covered for treatment under the Act as well as ensure the poor and underserved access basic healthcare. Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who made this known in Lagos yesterday, said more diseases will be covered considering that the new NHIA will potentially lead to massive inflow of funds into the healthcare space. Salako-Oyedele spoke at the opening ceremony of the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conferences featuring over 5,000 healthcare professionals with 150 exhibitors representing 32 countries.

The three-day event which kicked off in Lagos, is scheduled for September 7 to 9. In her keynote speech at the exhibition, Salako- Oyedele said these available funds that will accrue under the new NHIA can be utilised in strengthening healthcare infrastructure. The 2022 Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conferences with the theme ‘Leveraging Disruption in Healthcare – Opportunities & Challenges in Technology,’ is organised by Informa Markets in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN). The 9th edition of the show brings together healthcare equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical practitioners and regulartors. Addressing post-pandemic market needs, the event will furthermore see the addition of a dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, ‘Medlab Area’.

 

