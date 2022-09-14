NHIA to sanctions HMOs, facility service providers defulters in Bauchi

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has restated its commitment to the enforcement of the new laws on any errant Health Management Organisations (HMOs) and health facility service providers who violated the laws in the State. The State Coordinator, AminuTanimu, gave the warning at a one-day stakeholders sensitization engagement on quality assurance to enrollees on Tuesday in Bauchi. Tanimu explained that under the new NHIA laws no HMOs and facility service provider is expected to treat or give out quality service treatment and drugs. But not low service treatments and low-quality of drugs to its clients. He said under the new law the NHIA, the staff of the agency has the right at any time to go out and conduct a visit assessment, and in cost of the assignment any HMOs or facilities health service providers that denied or refused access is automatically tantamount to be delisted or sanctioned accord(

