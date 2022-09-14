News

NHIA to sanctions HMOs, facility service providers defulters in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has restated its commitment to the enforcement of the new laws on any errant Health Management Organisations (HMOs) and health facility service providers who violated the laws in the State. The State Coordinator, AminuTanimu, gave the warning at a one-day stakeholders sensitization engagement on quality assurance to enrollees on Tuesday in Bauchi. Tanimu explained that under the new NHIA laws no HMOs and facility service provider is expected to treat or give out quality service treatment and drugs. But not low service treatments and low-quality of drugs to its clients. He said under the new law the NHIA, the staff of the agency has the right at any time to go out and conduct a visit assessment, and in cost of the assignment any HMOs or facilities health service providers that denied or refused access is automatically tantamount to be delisted or sanctioned accord(

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t act on Dan Orbih’s suspension, Abuja Court orders PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Thursday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from giving effect to the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Dan Orbih. The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling gave an interim order, restraining the PDP from acting on the said suspension pending the determination […]
News

Kebbi inaugurates cttee on supply, distribution of fertilizer

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government yesterday said it has inaugurated a committee for the distribution and sale of fertilizer and other inputs for the 2020 wet season farming in the state.   Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the state government, Chief of Staff (CoS) to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammad Argungu, said the committee was […]
News

Rights infringement: Court orders businessman to pay N2m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

An Abia State high court, sitting in Aba Judicial Division, under His Lordship, Hon. Justice Innocent Nwabughogu, has ordered a businessman, Chibueze Ezike, to pay the sum of N2 million to one Chinedu Ezeagu for infringing on his fundamental rights. Theorderwasissuedbythe Judge in suit No: A/M63/2020, betweenChineduEzeagu(Applicant) and Chibueze Ezike (1st respondent) with AIG Zone9andoneSuperintendent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica