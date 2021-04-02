Health

NHIS to commence electronic enrollment of Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

In renewed efforts to revolutionise the nation’s health insurance system, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said plans were underway to commence electronic enrollment of Nigerians.
Executive Secretary of NHIS Prof Mohammed Sambo, who made the revelation during the NHIS-Health Maintenance Organisation’s (HMOs) Standing Committee meeting in Abuja, explained that the electronic platform would be a departure from the present way of operations.
According to him, rather than have organisations retain the right to choose Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for enrollees especially under the public sector programme of the Scheme, enrollees would have the privilege of selecting their HMOs.
In a statement made available to newsmen by Head, Media and Public Relations if the Scheme, Emmanuel Ononokpono on Friday in Abuja, Sambo, who noted that HMOs’ activities under the Scheme would be tracked on the instant and claims managed electronically, advised the HMOs to brace up for tougher days ahead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Health financing: Ogun inaugurates technical working group

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

As part of measures to ensure that residents have access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services, Ogun State Government has inaugurated a Technical Working Group for Health financing in the State. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker during the inauguration at a Stakeholders’ Workshop on Sustainable Financing for Health, organised by the Ogun State […]
Health

NAFDAC vows to shutdown water facilities endangering Nigerian’s health

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has vowed to shut down any packaged water production facility that fails the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, thereby endangering the health of Nigerians. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the vow during a virtual meeting with packaged water producers […]
Health

COVID-19: Health Ministry, NGO support 54 FCT Primary Health Centres

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with a Non-governmental Organisation, the Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation, on Monday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), to 54 primary health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory as part of its response to preventing the spread COVID-19. Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Christine Ezenwafor, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica