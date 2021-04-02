NHIS to commence electronic enrollment of Nigerians

In renewed efforts to revolutionise the nation’s health insurance system, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said plans were underway to commence electronic enrollment of Nigerians.

Executive Secretary of NHIS Prof Mohammed Sambo, who made the revelation during the NHIS-Health Maintenance Organisation’s (HMOs) Standing Committee meeting in Abuja, explained that the electronic platform would be a departure from the present way of operations.

According to him, rather than have organisations retain the right to choose Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for enrollees especially under the public sector programme of the Scheme, enrollees would have the privilege of selecting their HMOs.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Head, Media and Public Relations if the Scheme, Emmanuel Ononokpono on Friday in Abuja, Sambo, who noted that HMOs’ activities under the Scheme would be tracked on the instant and claims managed electronically, advised the HMOs to brace up for tougher days ahead.

