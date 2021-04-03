NHIS to commence electronic enrolment of Nigerians

In renewed efforts to revolutionise the nation’s health insurance system, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said plans were underway to commence electronic enrolment of Nigerians. Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo, who made the revelation during the NHIS-Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) Standing Committee meeting in Abuja, explained that the electronic platform would be a departure from the present way of operations.

According to him, rather than have organizations retain the right to choose Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for enrollees, especially under the public sector programme of the scheme, enrollees would have the privilege of selecting their HMOs. In a statement by Head, Media and Public Relations of the Scheme, Emmanuel Ononokpono, on Friday, Sambo, who noted that HMOs’ activities under the scheme would be tracked on the instant and claims managed electronically, advised the HMOs to brace up for tougher days ahead.

