News

NHIS to commence electronic enrolment of Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

In renewed efforts to revolutionise the nation’s health insurance system, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said plans were underway to commence electronic enrolment of Nigerians. Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo, who made the revelation during the NHIS-Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) Standing Committee meeting in Abuja, explained that the electronic platform would be a departure from the present way of operations.

According to him, rather than have organizations retain the right to choose Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for enrollees, especially under the public sector programme of the scheme, enrollees would have the privilege of selecting their HMOs. In a statement by Head, Media and Public Relations of the Scheme, Emmanuel Ononokpono, on Friday, Sambo, who noted that HMOs’ activities under the scheme would be tracked on the instant and claims managed electronically, advised the HMOs to brace up for tougher days ahead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi orders refund of money collected for recruitment material

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State government yesterday, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed the immediate refund of money paid by successful candidates in the recruitment exercise conducted by the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for the purchase of the Teaching Service Manual, Service Record and Job Cards among others. The Chairman of TESCOM, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, disclosed […]
News

Evacuation flights end Aug 25,  int’l flights resume Aug 29

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare All evacuation flights introduced in the wake of the coronavirus that led to the closure of international airspace will come to an end on August 25 even as the Federal Government announced the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020. As a result, many countries are racing against time to conclude scheduled […]
News Top Stories

Govs: We’re distressed over 42 students, others’ abduction

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Daniel Atori and Babatope Okeowo

Northern governors, yesterday, said they were distressed and saddened by the spate of attacks and abductions, particularly yesterday’s abduction of some students, staff and families at the Government Science School, Kagara, in Niger State by suspected bandits. Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement, condemned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica