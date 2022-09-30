NHIS to make insurance mandatory for Nigerians

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has hinted that insurance cover would be made mandatory for every Nigerian because the new Act recently signed into law guarantees mandatory health insurance for all. Speaking during a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Calabar yesterday, NHIA Coordinator in Cross River State, Mrs Margaret Moffi, said the meeting was held to enlighten them on the benefits of the NHIA programmes. The meeting was also held, according to her, to address other concerns of stakeholders in the industry. Moffi said the new Act, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 19, made it mandatory for Nigerians to have access to health insurance irrespective of their location. According to her, the goal of the authority is to ensure the attainment of universal health coverage in Nigeria. She added that NHIA has initiated programmes to ensure that state governments’ key into the activities of the authority.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...