News

NHIS: We’re committed to protecting Nigerians against COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting the sustained efforts of the Federal Government in protecting all Nigerians from the debilitating scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sambo made this known while handing over a consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PTF) to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Umar Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja.

While commending the strategies and initiatives being deployed through the Federal Ministry of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he expressed particular concern for institutions and personnel providing essential services, whose nature of work pre-disposes them to high risk of infection. He, however, stressed that no effort must be spared to ensure their protection in the line of duty. He said: “The prompt response of the NHIS to requests from the PTF on COVID-19 for assistance in the provision of personal protection equipment for officers of strategic agencies such as the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the EFCC.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.     Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a […]
News

CAMA: Approach the courts, N’ Assembly – NIREC tells aggrieved parties

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has called on all parties with genuine complaints concerning passage of the Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA) 2020, to approach the Court or the National Assembly, rather than generate unnecessary bad blood and acrimony.   NIREC, an organisation of Christians and Muslims, is co-chaired by Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President […]
News

Edo 2020: My ‘SIMPLE Agenda’ willl transform Edo, says Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has assured the people of the state that his clarity of purpose and hunger for service would transform decaying and neglected infrastructure across the 18 local government areas of the state. Ize-Iyamu, who stated this through his Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: