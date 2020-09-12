NHIS: We’re committed to protecting Nigerians against COVID-19

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting the sustained efforts of the Federal Government in protecting all Nigerians from the debilitating scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sambo made this known while handing over a consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PTF) to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Umar Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja.

While commending the strategies and initiatives being deployed through the Federal Ministry of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he expressed particular concern for institutions and personnel providing essential services, whose nature of work pre-disposes them to high risk of infection. He, however, stressed that no effort must be spared to ensure their protection in the line of duty. He said: “The prompt response of the NHIS to requests from the PTF on COVID-19 for assistance in the provision of personal protection equipment for officers of strategic agencies such as the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the EFCC.”

