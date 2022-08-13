NHRC begins advocacy against human trafficking, female genital mutilation in S/East

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with Cezimo Nigeria Limited, has staged an advocacy campaign against human trafficking, and female genital mutilation. Saturday Telegraph learnt that other things involved in the advocacy are stigmatization against persons living with HIV/ Aids and Osu Caste System in Igboland. Explaining what amounts to human trafficking, the NHRC resource person, Dr. (Mrs) Bena Okonkwo said it is “The recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons by means of threat or use of force, or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, vulnerability or of giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation.”

She spoke at the event held in different venues in the zone which include, Brainchild School Alulu, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, Saint Claver’s Catholic Parish, Umuleghele in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area, Abia State, Madonna Secondary School, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and other places in South East. Okonkwo said that findings have revealed that more women are trafficked than men, and that younger women between the ages of 14 and 35 years are the most vulnerable.

She advised mothers to be vigilant to avoid situations where their daughters and sons would be deceived and lured into perilous adventures abroad in the search for greener pastures. A representative of Cezimo Nigeria Limited, Tony Nwodo, in his brief remarks, said that the advocacy is conceived to educate the people, especially those dwelling in the rural areas on the dangers of those obnoxious practices that rob them of the dignity of human beings.

