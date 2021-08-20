NHRC: Bride price makes girl-child seen as object, property

Despite various campaigns against Gender-Based Violence in Ebonyi State, the act has continued to increase. UCHENNA INYA reports

Hardly any week passes without an incident recorded in Ebonyi State about women and girls becoming victims of sexual assault or domestic violence. Mrs. Christiana Nwankwo, a mother of eight, has also now joined the growing statistics of women who had experienced violence in the hands of men in the state.

The woman’s horrifying experience was in the hands of policemen attached to the Ebonyi State Headquarters, Abakaliki. Nwankwo used to do all sorts of menial jobs, including lifting gravel, to raise money to take care of her children. It was from these jobs she raised money and relocated to Abakaliki, where she started selling roasted yams, plantain and cooked beans.

She was initially staying in front of the EEDC gate, Prison Road, Abakaliki, but because of the #End- SARS protest last October, she relocated to opposite the Police Officers’ Wives’ Association (POWA) shops. One fateful day, however, the N43, 000 worth of food items she bought, became a waste. It happened after armed robbers terrorised the area and robbed many.

A bank manager was shot and a policeman killed on that day. The police later claimed that one of the suspects involved in the operation was Nwankwo’s customer. The Police Provost at the command insisted that the woman must be evicted.

Nwankwo said: “I asked the Police Provost what my offence was, he said I should move out immediately.” The woman was already packing when another policeman came, saw her packing and asked why After listening to her, he promised to speak with the Police Provost.

The idea was to allow Nwankwo to prepare the items she had already bought, sell them and then pack the following day. She said: “After displaying my things, the Provost came and told me that I should go and meet the person that asked me not to pack my things, and that I should tell the person that the Provost has banned me from selling there. I begged him, but before I knew it, a policeman came and descended on me. I was dragged to police headquarters. He beat me until I urinated on my body. This same was a policeman I used to give free food and sell to on credit.

I don’t know who caused this situation, but I leave everything for God.” The then state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, had threatened to discipline the policemen that carried out the act against Nwankwo. Nwankwo’s case is one of the most recent and has attracted public outrage.

Nakanda Asari, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Resource Person, speaking on: ‘Ending Violence Against Women and Children in Ebonyi State,’ pointed out that both girls and boys were also victims of the phenomenon. Asari said: “One in two children have continued to experience physical violence which includes battering, molestation and others.

One in four girls and one in 10 boys experience sexual violence, and the perpetrators are usually neighbours and relatives. It’s worrisome and something must be done to checkmate it.” A 300-level student of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Nwangele Eucharia, also narrated her experience. According to her, she would have been raped or killed by some group of young men, who attacked her one fateful evening. She recalled that the men appeared from nowhere, pounced on her and attempted to drag her into a bush. But she escaped and ran into a nearby house.

She narrated: “My aunt’s son had gone missing and we went to look for him. On our way back, my aunt took a motorcycle, while I decided to trek home. On the way, I met some group of boys and they attacked me. They destroyed my necklace, but I managed to escape to a nearby house.

The man inside the house woke up and called out my name because he knows me. He started chasing the boys. I wanted to report the incident, but I didn’t know where. I told my aunt, but she did nothing. But with this UNICEF training, I’m now equipped on how to go about this type of incident.” Another lady, Ogbonna Prisca, said her cousin was raped after armed robbers invaded a hostel at Ishieke campus of Ebonyi State University. The robbers raped all the girls there. Prisca said: “The victims were taken to hospitals, where they spent three days on treatment.

I felt bad because none of the robbers were arrested. Imagine if those criminals had Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs) or Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV), they would have infected the girls. Law enforcement agents should put more effort into fighting this crime.

I know they are trying, but they should put in more effort.” The Ebonyi State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Onyekachi Nworie, warned parents against seeing the girl-child as an object of amassing wealth to save them from being raped. He spoke during an advocacy dialogue with the executives of women faith-based organisation, ‘For the Elimination of Vio-lence Against Women, Girls and Children’ in Ezza South Local Government of Ebonyi State. The programme was organised by the National Orientation Agency with support from EU-UN Spotlight Initiative at the Ezzama Civic Centre, Ezza-South. Nworie said: “The major reason girls and women are being raped is the objectification of the human person. It is because a woman is seen as a sexual object. Any man that sees a woman or girl as a sexual object will only see her private part!

“A rapist does not see a girl or woman as a human being or a dignified person, but simply as a vagina. We need to teach our youths not to see women as objects and to teach our girls and women not to see themselves as objects. “Another thing that causes violence is the commercialisation of the human person. It will be necessary to abolish bride price because that is where this commercialisation begins. Parents see their girlchildren as means of amassing wealth. When a girl-child is born, she is seen as an asset, property to be marketed. This leads to objectification and commercialisation.

“In the same way we see our children as objects, most parents train their children for them to look after them when they are old, but that should not be our basic aim of training our children. Our major aim should be to train the children to be independent, to be able to withstand the future first and to take care of themselves.” He lamented that women have refused to speak out when they faced violence, leading to some of them being killed. Nworie said: “The rate at which violence is meted out on women in Ebonyi State; especially in the Izzi clan is very unfortunate. We came into this state in 2019, and that’s why many people have not known about us. But what we have seen on violence against women is too much. The way women are being maltreated in this state by their husbands is heart breaking. The worst part of it is that mother inlaws contribute to this violence.

They incite their sons against their wives and some of these women fail to speak up. “This is why we’re calling on married women to speak up and report cases of violence. From our records since 2019 we came into this state, we have had more violence cases against women from the Izzi area, very violent cases against women in their marital homes. Majority of the cases are from the Izzi clan, and that is why I insisted that I must attend this programme.”

