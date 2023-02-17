News

NHRC opinion poll projects Tinubu, APC to win presidential election

Posted on

The Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) has projected that the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the February 25 presidential election. In its opinion poll released today in Lagos, the NHRC said Tinubu holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the 2023 general elections. The Secretary-General of NHRC, Taiwo Adeleye, said the poll was conducted in collaboration with several consultants and that it took the researchers six months to conduct, the results of which were compiled and analysed by experts. Adeleye said the aim of the poll is to determine the fears and aspirations of voters across party lines towards the general election. He stated that the data collection and analysis focused on registered party members with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), which comprises men, women, youths and people living with disabilities. He said: “To get the truest reflection of the people’s opinions, Digital reasoning was professional and objective in conducting this exercise.”

 

