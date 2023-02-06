Business

NIA: Brokers contribute 60% of insurance premium

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), has disclosed that insurance brokers contributed no less than 60 per cent of insurance business in Nigeria in 2021. The association said this has confirmed the claim that insurance market in Nigeria was broker dominated. The Director General of NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, stated that out of the 60 per cent, 80 per cent of it was for Non-Life Insurance business while 40 per cent was contributed for Life. Ilori who spoke at the Management Retreat of the Lagos Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in Lagos, noted that brokers in the Lagos Market contributed 60 per cent of the business volume, underscoring the strategic importance of the brokers located in the axis. “Though it is affirmed that these businesses come from Lagos, the NIA would soon go granular to determine whether the brokers that brought in the businesses were domiciled in Lagos or just have their branch offices there, “Ilori stated. Speaking on the theme, “Leading for Change,“ the CEO of Dapsaderk Consulting Ltd, Mrs. Adekunle Aderemi, told the delegates to imbibe transformational leadership in order to change the narrative of the insurance industry in the country. She noted that change management was a desirable skill for all managers and leaders of business in the world in order to cope with the changing dynamics of work and professions, adding that the insurance industry required more dynamism on the part of leadership to meet the changing expectations of the populace in risk management and insurance. The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mr. Tope Adaramola, who spoke on “Effective Relationship Management,” noted that since all professions and businesses were people based.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Adesina: Zero hunger possible in Africa by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said he is confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030. According to a press release, Adesina, who stated this in a message on the first day of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, stressed that the world has the resources to end […]
Business

Export: N3.18trn cargoes sail through Lagos port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

DECLINE Volume of cargoes handled at the seaports dropped by 1.8 million tonnes   A total of N3.18 trillion worth of cargoes were ferried out of the country in Q4’20 by ships through Lagos Port. The volume was over 90 per cent of the entire export valued at N3.78 trillion, which left the country’s seaports. […]
Business

Ukraine War: Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices were steady on Monday after an agreement by the G7 group of nations and its allies to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 (£49) a barrel. Brent crude stood at around $86 in Asia trading, reports the BBC. The move – which could come into force on Monday – raises […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica