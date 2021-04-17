News

Niamey fire incident heart wrenching, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the fire incident at a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, which occurred yesterday as ‘heart wrenching and extremely horrific’. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives with more than 20 children, between ages three and five, burnt to death. “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

