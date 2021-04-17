Niamey fire incident heart wrenching, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the fire incident at a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, which occurred yesterday as ‘heart wrenching and extremely horrific’. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives with more than 20 children, between ages three and five, burnt to death. “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.
Related Articles
COVID-19: England’s lockdown could extend to next year, ministers warn
England’s lockdown could extend into 2021 with a brief relaxation over the Christmas period, the cabinet ministers have warned, The Times reported. Cabinet ministers said they believed it would be “very difficult” to end the lockdown if coronavirus related deaths and hospital admissions were still rising, the newspaper said. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
1,650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom
No fewer than 1,650 ExxonMobil contract workers sacked in Akwa Ibom State yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements owed by their employers. When New Telegraph visited the scene of the protest yesterday at the Mobil Housing Estate in Eket Local Government Area of the state, the protesters, who gathered […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta holds schools resumption sine die, relaxes churches lockdown
Delta State Government has approved to relax the lockdown on various sectors of the state’s economy that were locked down at the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to lift the ban on total resumption of schools. This is as the state eased the protocols against mass gathering in religious houses, but […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)