NIBBS: Nigeria records N923bn e-payment bills in 4 months

E-payment for utility bills in Nigeria between January and April, 2021 has reached N923.24 billion. The amount represents what Nigerians paid within four months through electronic channels for GOtv, DSTV services, electricity and other utilities. However, the amount is part of the total sum spent on the same service which was paid through other means besides e-payment.

This was indicated by the data recently released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System (NiBBS). The data showed that e-payment for utility bills increased by 387.19 per cent from N189.50 billion in the first four months of 2019 to N923.24 billion in the corresponding period in 2022. According to platform, bill e-payment including everyday payment for utility bills is an accessible and seamless account-based ebill payment channel, with online real-time transac- ion reporting, biller notification, and easy reconciliation.

It stated: “e-BillsPay is an electronic bill payment platform that facilitates the payment of Bills, Fees, Levies, Premiums, and Subscriptions etc. by the banking public through electronic payment channels provided and managed by Banks.” The NIBSS data revealed a surge in the usage of ebills pay after the onset of the pandemic.

 

