NIBSS: Banks clear N257.13bn cheques in 1 month

Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N257.13 billion in April, compared with N293.39 billion in the previous month, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The data also indicates that the volume of cheque transactions dropped to 320.15 in April from 378.87 March. New Telegraph’s analysis of NIBSS’ numbers for the first four months of the year shows that although the value of cheque transactions fell to N237.29 billion in January from N300.91 billion in December, 2021, it had headed north for two months consecutively, rising to N259.81 billion and N293.39 billion in February and March respectively, before dipping to N257.13 billion in April. However, further analysis of the NIBSS data shows that the value of cheque transactions has main tained a downward trend in the last four years.

For instance, the data indicates that the value of cheque transactions fell from N435.08 billion in April 2018 to N379.82 billion in April 2019 and then in April 2020, when the Federal Government ordered a shutdown of the economy to tackle COVID-19, plunged further to N103.03 billion. Despite rebounding to N243.70 billion in April 2021, it was still below the N379.82 billion recorded in April 2019 (pre- pandemic). According to analysts, the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global phenomenon, which is being driven by the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

For instance, in South Africa, which has the continent’s biggest lenders, major banks such as Nedbank, FNB and Absa, last year, announced plans to discontinue the use of cheque payments from January 2021. The Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), which said that it anticipated that even more banks would take a similar action, noted that the decline in cheque usage was being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the association noted that “following COVID- 19, the physical contact required to issue, collect and process cheques, makes it a less desirable method of payment for consumers and businesses alike. Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, there has been a massive decline in cheque usage.” Pertaining to Nigeria, analysts trace the decline of cheques in the country to 2014 when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with its cashless policy, released a new policy on cheque transactions. The policy placed a ban on payment of value above N10 million through cheques and directed that such payment should be made through electronic payment channels.

Significantly, commenting on the sharp decline in cheque usage triggered by the cashless policy, NIBSS, in a report released in 2016, predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.” The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian- Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage, although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy. “In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018.

This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017. “Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments and payroll transactions.”

Indeed, while available evidence does indicate that cheque usage is on the decline in Nigeria, with NIBSS’ data showing that the value of cheque transactions surged in two of the first four months of 2022 (February and March), the consensus among financial experts in the country is that lenders are not likely to discontinue the use of the financial instrument in the short to medium term. As a top official of a Tier 1 bank, who did not want to be named, put it in a chat with New Telegraph, “although e-payments are growing rapidly, many corporate bodies in the country still prefer to use cheques for Business-to- Business (B2B) transactions and also because they believe that this gives them some sort of protection from cybercriminals and fraudsters.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...