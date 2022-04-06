NIBSS: Deployed PoS terminals hit 955,234 in January

The number of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals deployed by financial institutions in the country headed north further to hit 955,234 in January, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that the total number of deployed PoS terminals in the industry increased from 915, 519 at the end of December last year to 955,234 in January 2022.

This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 39,715 of such terminals in the one month period. Furthermore, compared with the 475,494 total number of deployed terminals in the country, as of January 2021, it means that deployment of the terminals increased by 100.89 per cent (479,740) between January 2021 and January this year.

In fact, a breakdown of the data shows that there has been a steady increase in the number of deployed terminals in recent years. For instance, the total number of deployed PoS terminals in the industry increased from 113,51 at the end of January 2017 to 159,579 and 223,098 at the end of January 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

The number of deployed PoS terminals surged even further to 306, 409 and 475,494 at the end of January 2020 and January 2021 respectively. New Telegraph recently reported that transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels such as PoS terminals, increased by 1.84 per cent to N29.40 trillion in February 2022, from N28.87trillion in the previous month.

The report also stated that at N29.40trillion in February this year, the total value of e-payment transactions is 42.24per cent higher than N20.67trillion recorded for February 2021.

Analysts attribute the sharp increase in the number of deployed POS terminals in the last two years as well as the surge in the value of e-payment transac- tions, to the growing adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) channels and the impact of Covid- 19.

Indeed, in its “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS had stated that.“Covid-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Analysts also note that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to introduce the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions and mobile money operators could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has helped to increase the deployment of the terminals.

The business of the banking agents (PoS operators in common parlance) has been booming, especially since Covid-19 spread to the country in February 2020.

New Telegraph gathered that in order to cash in on the increased adoption of e-payment channels, Tier 1 lenders, such as First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Zenith Bank and Access Bank, in 2020 reportedly placed orders for a total of 100,000 PoS terminals for their Agent Banking business.

According to industry sources, First Bank, which at the time, was already leading the industry with about 45,000 banking agents, was planning to deploy another 40,000 PoS terminals, while Zenith Bank and Access Bank had ordered 50,000 and 10,000 terminals respectively, to drive their agency banking channels.

Analysts also ascribe the rapid deployment of PoS terminals to the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) initiative unveiled by the CBN, in collaboration with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and licensed mobile money operators, in March 2018.

Under the initiative, the financial institutions planned an aggressive roll out of 500,000 agent network that would use PoS terminals to offer basic financial services, such as Cash-in, Cash-out, funds transfer, bill payments, airtime purchase, government disbursements as well as remote enrolment on BMS Infrastructure (BVN) to an estimated 50 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers and Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to aggressively pursue the CBN 2020 Financial Inclusion target in an integrated way with minimal systemic risk to the financial system. This initiative will also generate 500,000 new jobs over the next two years.”

